Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Hold

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. Analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

