Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Shares Up 9.3%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 1,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

