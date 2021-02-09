Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Hits $150,355.81

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $150,355.81 and $118.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,902.47 or 1.00365750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00032183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01086368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00294828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00215712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00092670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001730 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

