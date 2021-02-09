STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.08

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 101652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

