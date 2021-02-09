Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 9th (BA, COK, GSK, HSBA, MFG, MGDDY, MNRO, MRTN, MSA, MSGN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 9th:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $257.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

was given a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,255.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo reported strong fourth-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year on the back of solid momentum across Laboratory and Food Retail segments. Further, the company's strong performance in Americas, Europe, and Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) regions was positive. Moreover, growing momentum in China remained a tailwind. The company’s portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, robust sales, marketing strategies, and margin and productivity initiatives are expected to continue aiding its performance. Further, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales remain positives. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic are likely to linger in the near term, which is a concern. Also, unfavorable currency fluctuations are risks.”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.