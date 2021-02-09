Stock Traders Buy High Volume of FutureFuel Call Options (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,594% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

NYSE FF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The company had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.