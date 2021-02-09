Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,489 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average daily volume of 371 call options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

ALLT traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 38,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,160. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.96 million, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

