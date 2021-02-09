Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Otonomy Call Options (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,921 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,041% compared to the average daily volume of 782 call options.

OTIC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 134.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 229,116 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 25,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,094. The company has a market cap of $258.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.98.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

