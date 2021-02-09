Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 27,875 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,552% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,687 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.