Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,086 call options.
HUGE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 561,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,144. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16).
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.