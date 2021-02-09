Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,105 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,086 call options.

HUGE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 561,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,144. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

