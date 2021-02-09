Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 995 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

