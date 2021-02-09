Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the average daily volume of 524 put options.

Shares of VRT opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

