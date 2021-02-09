Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 38,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the average volume of 3,966 call options.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 767,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

