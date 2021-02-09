Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

