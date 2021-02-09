Storj (STORJ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64.56 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Storj has a market cap of $150.88 million and $64.56 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.63 or 0.01077838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.74 or 0.05599264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,142,133 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

