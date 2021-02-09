Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Hits $308.35 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $94.13 or 0.00200882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $308.35 million and $768,200.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 122.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00225421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00066662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00082608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00194369 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

