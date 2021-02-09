StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 47.4% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1,967.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,346,466,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,933,272,306 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

