Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,495,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,250,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

