Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 63,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

