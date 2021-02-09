Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 113,520 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $134.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.