Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $332.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

