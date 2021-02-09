Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

