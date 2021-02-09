Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

