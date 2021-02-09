Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

