Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,919. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

