Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 101,508 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,508 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in VEREIT by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

VER stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

