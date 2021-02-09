Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,350 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,272,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.