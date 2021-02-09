Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,336 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,586,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 428,730 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,787,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

