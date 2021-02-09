Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.81

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.81 and traded as high as $18.97. Summer Infant shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 24,907 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,117 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $67,065.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.