Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 16.4%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares were down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 650,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 250,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $60,885.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,775.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,656 shares of company stock valued at $238,578 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,478,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,434,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

