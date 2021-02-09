Sun Life Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,141 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,979% compared to the typical volume of 103 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

