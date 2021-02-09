SUN Reaches Market Cap of $79.56 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. SUN has a market capitalization of $79.56 million and $210.24 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can now be bought for about $16.86 or 0.00035996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,719,973 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

