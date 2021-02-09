Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.75

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 22945413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 7.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

