Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $23.15 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $272.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $277.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $293.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $444.67 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $499.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

SHO stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $109,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.