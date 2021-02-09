Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares dropped 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 2,197,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,436,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

SLGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.