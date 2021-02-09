Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading 15.2% Higher

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares traded up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 2,314,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,056,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.