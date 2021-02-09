Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target Raised to C$1.15

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Laurentian cut their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CVE SGI traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.68. 64,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. Superior Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87.

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$36.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

