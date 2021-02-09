Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $5.50. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 305,834 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

