Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.52

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 13360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,123.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

