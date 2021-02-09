Suretly (SUR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,211.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $36,792.22 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.63 or 0.01077838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.74 or 0.05599264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041805 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

