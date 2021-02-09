Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Sells $18,675.00 in Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Jessica Fees sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $18,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,828.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jessica Fees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Jessica Fees sold 1,500 shares of Surface Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $16,785.00.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 1,228,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $487.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 26,499.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 34,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

