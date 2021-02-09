Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Critical Contrast

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mymetics alerts:

This table compares Mymetics and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Surface Oncology $15.36 million 31.73 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -6.08

Mymetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surface Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -909.49% N/A -52.68% Surface Oncology N/A -29.77% -17.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mymetics and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Surface Oncology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.17%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Mymetics.

Risk and Volatility

Mymetics has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Mymetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and the Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Surface's SRF617, an investigational antibody therapy targeting CD39, with Merck's KEYTRUDAÃ (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.