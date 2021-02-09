Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Trading Down 5.8%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.94. 5,261,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,672,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $240.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 101.34% and a negative net margin of 56.07%. Equities analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Scott Durall bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

