Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.