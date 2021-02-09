sUSD Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.32 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

