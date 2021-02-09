Susquehanna Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $239.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.95. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

