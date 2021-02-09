Susquehanna Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $239.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.
GPN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.
Shares of GPN stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.95. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
