Susquehanna Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $90.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $87.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

