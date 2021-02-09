SVMK Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVMK in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year.

SVMK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $28.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SVMK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

