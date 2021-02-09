S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Trading Up 5.5%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 159,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 122,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $129.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other S&W Seed news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,468 shares of company stock valued at $123,967. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 14.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

