Swap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,214.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Swap has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $223,837.41 and $1,214.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00280794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00084934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00067662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00087807 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062773 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,430,080 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

